Glenswilly have beaten Gaoth Dobhair 1-09 to 0-11 in this afternoon’s Donegal U21A Football Semi-Final in Milford.

Neil Gallagher’s youngsters will now play Four Masters in the decider as they dispatched of Naomh Conaill on a score-line of 3-12 to 0-05 in the other semi final.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News was in Milford for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

Ryan caught up with Glenswilly U21 manager Neil Gallagher after the game, who said he was “very proud” of his team…