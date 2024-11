Errigal Ciaran defeated Clann Eireann 0-14 to 1-10 in this afternoon’s Ulster Club Championship Semi Final in Newry.

Ruari Canavan, who kicked 0-9 of his side’s total, hit the winner for the Tyrone Champions deep into injury time.

Errigal Ciaran will now face Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship Final.

With the full time report from Pairc Esler, here’s Francis Mooney…