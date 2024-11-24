Update: N15 Liscooley road reopened following fatal crash

The N15 at Liscooley has reopened following a fatal car crash.

The two men aged in their 30s, died when their car was in direct collision with another car on the road, at around 10pm on Friday night.

They were named locally as friends Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith, from Castlederg.

A man and a woman in their 70s who were travelling in the other vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where they currently in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Another woman in her 30s is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.