Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

A Donegal bus company says one of their drivers was left terrified after a group of young men vandalised one of their vehicles on Saturday night.

The windows of a McGettigan Travel bus were smashed and the group attempted to burn the driver with lit cigarette butts and set the bus on fire with them.

The culprits were given until the end of the day to pay for the damages or else they would be named and so far one person has come forward.

Owner of McGettigan Travel Ltd, Kyle McGettigan says the driver was left traumatised and urged those responsible to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Letterkenny due to burst water main

25 November 2024
468297411_1210286324097462_5037066024237714364_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

25 November 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Castlefin collision

25 November 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local businesses counting the cost following extreme flooding in Killybegs

25 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Letterkenny due to burst water main

25 November 2024
468297411_1210286324097462_5037066024237714364_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

25 November 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Castlefin collision

25 November 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local businesses counting the cost following extreme flooding in Killybegs

25 November 2024
61176878-dbf7-4b25-aabf-a58fe80d1788-768x576
News, Top Stories

Motion to be submitted to Donegal County Council for an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into Creeslough tragedy

25 November 2024
parties ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Claims of large financial holes in political parties’ election manifestos

25 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube