Bus driver left “traumatised” following shocking weekend vandalism

A Donegal bus company says one of their drivers was left terrified after a group of young men vandalised one of their vehicles on Saturday night.

The windows of a McGettigan Travel bus were smashed and the group attempted to burn the driver with lit cigarette butts and set the bus on fire with them.

The culprits were given until the end of the day to pay for the damages or else they would be named and so far one person has come forward.

Owner of McGettigan Travel Ltd, Kyle McGettigan says the driver was left traumatised and urged those responsible to come forward.