Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Castlefin collision

Gardaí are appealing for information after two men died and two more were seriously inured in a collision in Castlefin on Friday night.

Friends Ryan Glenn and Gordy Galbraith died when their car was in direct collision with another car on the N15 in Liscooley, at around 10pm.

A man and a woman in their 70s who were travelling in the other vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where they currently in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle has this appeal.