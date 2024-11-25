Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters to be deployed in Donegal as temperatures set to drop to -2 tonight

Gritters will be out on the ground from 6pm this evening in Donegal.

Frost and icy patches are forecast tonight with temperatures set to fall to -2 degrees tonight.

The following routes will be gritted:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council

 

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, November 25th

25 November 2024
IMG_4507
News

Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny named Cruise Agency of the Year

25 November 2024
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to be deployed in Donegal as temperatures set to drop to -2 tonight

25 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Suspected firearm recovered in Strabane

25 November 2024
Advertisement

