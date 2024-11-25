Gritters to be deployed in Donegal as temperatures set to drop to -2 tonight

Gritters will be out on the ground from 6pm this evening in Donegal.
Frost and icy patches are forecast tonight with temperatures set to fall to -2 degrees tonight.
The following routes will be gritted:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council