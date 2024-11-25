Local businesses counting the cost following extreme flooding in Killybegs

Local businesses and residents have been left reeling following serious flooding in Killybegs over the weekend.

Storm Bert hit the county, with heavy rain and thawed snow combining to contribute to the flood.

Waters rose to around 1.2 metres, with a number of residents being displaced and accessing emergency accommodation.

Grainne Cafferty owner of Donegal Refrigerations says local businesses are continuing to count the cost.

Well, the clean-up in Killybegs is continuing today.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Countil Cllr Niamh Kennedy says the extreme nature of the weather was unprecedented and says the OPW needs to step up to help the community.