Swimmer rescued in challenging conditions for Bundoran RNLI

A swimmer has been rescued after getting caught in a rip current off Bundoran Pier yesterday.

Bundoran RNLI were launched after 3pm when a member of the public raised the alarm after witnessing the swimmer being carried out to sea by the rip current.

Despite strong winds and a 3 metre swell, Bundoran RNLI lifeboat crew responded within eight minutes of their pagers being activated and arrived on the scene in less than a minute.

The crew assessed the situation and worked quickly to bring the swimmer onboard to ensure their safety.

The casualty was returned to shore and transferred to an ambulance for further medical treatment.

Bundoran RNLI Helm Brian Gillespie has praised the ‘quick action’ of the vigilant member of the public who raised the alarm. He says they ‘made a real difference.’