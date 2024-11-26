Darren Murphy signs new multi-year deal with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed that Darren Murphy has signed a new multi-year deal with the club.

Murphy arrived in Ballybofey in 2023 as Assistant Manager to Dave Rogers, before taking over as interim manager after Roger’s departure.

He was then handed the reins full-time last season, guiding the club to a sixth place finish, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Darren Murphy says he will give the role everything over the next 3 years, and continue the hard work that has gone into building the pathway from the club’s academy into the senior team.