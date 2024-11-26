Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted as temperatures are set to drop to -3 degrees tonight.

The following routes will be gritted from 5pm this evening:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_4558
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Letterkenny after Gardai discover tax expired almost two years

26 November 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, November 26th

26 November 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

26 November 2024
Darren Murphy
Top Stories, News

Darren Murphy signs new multi-year deal with Finn Harps

26 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_4558
News, Top Stories

Car seized in Letterkenny after Gardai discover tax expired almost two years

26 November 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, November 26th

26 November 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted tonight

26 November 2024
Darren Murphy
Top Stories, News

Darren Murphy signs new multi-year deal with Finn Harps

26 November 2024
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in Derry

26 November 2024
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Water supplies restored following ‘complex repairs’ in South Letterkenny

26 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube