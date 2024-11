A Self-Advocacy event is taking place in Donegal today.

The ‘Hear My Voice’ event is bringing together a diverse group of participants, including Self Advocates, individuals accessing disability services, key workers, disability services staff, representatives from other support services, and senior management.

The event at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey will also hear the key outcomes of the three-year Self-Advocacy Strategy and its implementation plan, launched in 2023.