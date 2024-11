A Midlands North West MEP is urging the European Union to take immediate action to address the severe challenges facing Ireland’s fishing industry.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ciaran Mulloley said unfair quota allocations and overfishing by non-EU nations are crippling Irish fishermen, forcing boats to remain tied up while foreign vessels exploit Irish waters.

He said the situation has brought the fishing sector to a crisis point, particularly in Killybegs……………