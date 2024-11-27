Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes to be gritted from 4pm this afternoon.

The Donegal gritting route index is as follows:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

27 November 2024
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

27 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-27 075715
Top Stories, Audio, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid scheme for Storm Bert flooding approved

27 November 2024
derelict house
News, Top Stories

Over 9,600 empty houses in Donegal

27 November 2024
