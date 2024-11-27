Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Driver escapes injury in single vehicle crash in Castlefinn

Gardaí tended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Castlefinn yesterday evening.

It’s understood a lorry collided with a set of traffic lights at around 6:10pm.

No injuries were reported and the road is open for use.

Top Stories, News

Driver escapes injury in single vehicle crash in Castlefinn

27 November 2024
Top Stories, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme to be approved following Storm Bert

27 November 2024
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public services should not be limited to online only – Age Action

27 November 2024
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major water burst affecting South Inishowen to be resolved this afternoon

27 November 2024
