Driver escapes injury in single vehicle crash in Castlefinn

Gardaí tended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Castlefinn yesterday evening.
It’s understood a lorry collided with a set of traffic lights at around 6:10pm.
No injuries were reported and the road is open for use.
Gardaí tended the scene of a single vehicle collision in Castlefinn yesterday evening.
It’s understood a lorry collided with a set of traffic lights at around 6:10pm.
No injuries were reported and the road is open for use.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland