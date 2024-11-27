Murphy signs new deal with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have confirmed that manager Darren Murphy has signed a new multi-year deal with the club.

Murphy arrived in Ballybofey in 2023 as Assistant Manager to Dave Rogers, before taking over as interim manager after Roger’s departure.

‘Murph’ was handed the reins full-time in last season, guiding the club to a sixth place finish, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

He told club media: “I’m delighted to have signed a new three year deal. I’ve had a wonderful 2 years at Finn Park. The people of Donegal have been tremendous and I have really enjoyed getting to know them and being out and around the county. Our supporters are amazing, they are incredibly loyal through thick and thin and while I’m sure there will be bumps in the road ahead, it is a really exciting time for all involved with Finn Harps.

I’ll give the role everything I have over the next 3 years, as I have for the last two, and continue the hard work that has gone into building the pathway from the club’s academy into the senior team. There have been some brilliant news stories from the last season, with plenty of our young players getting senior action, international underage call-ups and trials with top clubs across the water. Things are still a work in progress, but I am delighted to be a part of that progress and I’m excited to see where it takes us.

There is a lot of work going on off the pitch as well as on, as the club looks to put in proper structures in place so when we do return to the Premier Division, we are equipped to stay there. That includes the new stadium, strong relationships with local businesses, community groups and a very, very strong bond with our supporters who, with the launch of the new membership model can really take ownership of their club. I want each and every person involved with the club to feel as if they are on this journey with me, my staff and the committee to push this football club forward and get us back to where we belong.

Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin added: “We are delighted to get Darren committed for the next three years, in the past year we have progressed as a club through providing a visible pathway for players from our county. That pathway is a mutually beneficial decision for the player and the club, the further they go the more we can reinvest in our club.

On the field we have seen progress this year and if a couple of results had gone differently we could have made the playoffs. It’s important as a club that we look to return to the top division as soon as possible as the funding between the two divisions is widening dramatically especially now as the solidarity money widens this gap. To enable Darren to compete we ask everyone to commit to a season ticket before the season starts, we have to be financially responsible and season tickets allow us to have that visibility of finance for the year ahead. It’s a massively exciting period for our club, support your local players, your local team, support and now own your own club! Up the Harps!”