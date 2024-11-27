Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SI houses can play a crucial role in saving rural communities – McDermott

 

Donegal County Council is being urged to build more Special Instance houses, after Part 8 planning was approved for four house this week, two in Clonmany, and one each in St Johnston and Letterkenny.Welcoming the decisions, Cllr Martin McDermott says it’s the first time since he became a member that multiple SI houses were given the go ahead a meeting, and he hopes this is a sign of things to come.

He says SI houses can be the difference between a rural school keeping or losing a teacher, and it’s positive to see them back on the agenda……….

