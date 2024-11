The third victim of a fatal crash in Liscooley on Friday last is to be laid to rest on Friday.

Samuel Hunter, from Lifford who was in his 70s was hospitalised following the two car collision after suffering serious injuries.

His funeral service will take place in Ballindrait Presbyterian Church.

Meanwhile, Gordy Galbraith who was in his 30s and from Castlederg is to be laid to rest tomorrow and 25 year old Ryan Glen who was also from Castlederg on Friday.