Weather Forecast: Wednesday, November 27th

A cold and frosty start with areas of fog in some areas.

Sunny spells will develop during the day but fog may be stubborn to clear in some parts.

Highs of just 3 to 7 degrees, but colder where any fog lingers through the day.

Breezes light northerly or variable in direction.

Cold tonight with widespread frost and some icy patches.

Fog is likely to form extensively, turning dense in some areas.

Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees generally with light and variable winds.

There’ll be some hazy sunshine to start the day tomorrow.

However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend from the south during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh and gusty southeast winds developing.