Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Weather Forecast: Wednesday, November 27th

A cold and frosty start with areas of fog in some areas.

Sunny spells will develop during the day but fog may be stubborn to clear in some parts.

Highs of just 3 to 7 degrees, but colder where any fog lingers through the day.

Breezes light northerly or variable in direction.

Cold tonight with widespread frost and some icy patches.

Fog is likely to form extensively, turning dense in some areas.

Lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees generally with light and variable winds.

There’ll be some hazy sunshine to start the day tomorrow.

However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend from the south during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh and gusty southeast winds developing.

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Driver escapes injury in single vehicle crash in Castlefinn

27 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-27 075715
Top Stories, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme to be approved following Storm Bert

27 November 2024
depositphotos_63463595-stock-photo-old-and-young-holding-hands
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public services should not be limited to online only – Age Action

27 November 2024
kitchen tap
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major water burst affecting South Inishowen to be resolved this afternoon

27 November 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

