People in Buncrana has been left “disgusted” after significant damage was caused to a mosaic in the town.

The installation at Amazing Grace Viewing Point at the Fishing Greens was discovered yesterday, with a large part of it falling off.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says it is unclear whether the damage had been caused by recent bad weather or was an act of vandalism.

Cllr Murray says there is widespread disappointment in the community.