The Tirconaill Tribune’s traditional general election poll suggests Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty will take the largest share of the vote in Donegal, with the party taking almost 38% of the vote.

Fianna Fail look set to secure 22% and Fine Gael just over 12%.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Editor John McAteer joined Greg Hughes to discuss the poll and its ramifications……..