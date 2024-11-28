Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man taken to hospital following fire in Letterkenny last night

Emergency services were called to a fire at a mobile home in Letterkenny last night.

The report was made at around 8:50 pm in the Kirkstown area.

A man in his was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution following the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fire service
Top Stories, News

Man taken to hospital following fire in Letterkenny last night

28 November 2024
police
Top Stories, News

Teenager shot in Derry last night

28 November 2024
Candle
Top Stories, News

First victim of Liscooley crash to be laid to rest today

28 November 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Simon Harris ‘lost’ leaders final pre-election debate

28 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Fire service
Top Stories, News

Man taken to hospital following fire in Letterkenny last night

28 November 2024
police
Top Stories, News

Teenager shot in Derry last night

28 November 2024
Candle
Top Stories, News

First victim of Liscooley crash to be laid to rest today

28 November 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Simon Harris ‘lost’ leaders final pre-election debate

28 November 2024
irish-water-workers
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice issued for Derrybeg and surrounding areas

28 November 2024
foggy-road
Top Stories, News

Weather Forecast: Thursday, 28th November

28 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube