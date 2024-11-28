Man taken to hospital following fire in Letterkenny last night

Emergency services were called to a fire at a mobile home in Letterkenny last night.
The report was made at around 8:50 pm in the Kirkstown area.
A man in his was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution following the incident.
