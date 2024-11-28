Mullooley abstains in vote on new EU commissioners

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooley has abstained in the vote for the new College of Commissioners, including Irish nominee Michael McGrath.

He says he did so because there is a lack of clear commitments and transparency from both the incoming Commission and the Taoiseach regarding the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which could be signed next month without even being discussed by the EU parliament and the Dail.

He says he sought assurances which were not forthcoming, and so believes he had no other choice but to abstain……..