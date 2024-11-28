Nursing unions warn of withdrawal of labour

Nursing unions are warning we could see the withdrawal of labour, after healthcare workers voting overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

A six week in-person ballot of INMO, FORSA and UNITE members has resulted in a strong mandate for action, over what the unions say are unsafe staffing levels in hospitals.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says its members have sent a clear message to the HSE they are no longer willing to accept a health service that is not properly staffed.

Colm Porter of the INMO, says they will be meeting next week to consider what form the industrial action will take: