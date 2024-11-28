Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Nursing unions warn of withdrawal of labour

Nursing unions are warning we could see the withdrawal of labour, after healthcare workers voting overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

A six week in-person ballot of INMO, FORSA and UNITE members has resulted in a strong mandate for action, over what the unions say are unsafe staffing levels in hospitals.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says its members have sent a clear message to the HSE they are no longer willing to accept a health service that is not properly staffed.

Colm Porter of the INMO, says they will be meeting next week to consider what form the industrial action will take:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

svp logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP in Donegal backs calls for more permanent supports, and urges people in need to come forward

28 November 2024
police
Top Stories, News

Glenshane Road closed due to crash

28 November 2024
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing unions warn of withdrawal of labour

28 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

svp logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP in Donegal backs calls for more permanent supports, and urges people in need to come forward

28 November 2024
police
Top Stories, News

Glenshane Road closed due to crash

28 November 2024
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nursing unions warn of withdrawal of labour

28 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 November 2024
Ciaran Mullooley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mullooley abstains in vote on new EU commissioners

28 November 2024
kitchen tap
Top Stories, News

Several water outages across Donegal today

28 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube