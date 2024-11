It’s a double-whammy for the Taoiseach in the polls this morning.

An ‘Ireland Thinks’ opinion poll indicates Simon Harris lost the last televised leaders’ debate of the campaign.

The Independent reports a survey of 418 people conducted yesterday shows the majority believe Tánaiste Micheál Martin did best in the RTE Prime Time debate, with 38%.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou Mc Donald came next at 36%- with the Fine Gael leader lagging behind on just 15%.