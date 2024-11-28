Teenager shot in Derry last night

A teenager will require surgery after being shot in the leg last night in the Creggan area of Derry.

PSNI received the report at around 10.10 pm that the young man was being taken to hospital for serious injuries.

It’s understood that he was walking to meet a friend when he was followed by several people and shot in his leg.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine has called the act of violence deplorable and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who were in the Springtown Road area of the town, between 9.30 pm and 10 pm.