DCC looking at ways of repurposing outdated signs for tourism promotion

It’s been confirmed that Transport Infrastructure Ireland will carry out a review of tourism signage in Donegal next year.

It’s after members passed a motion from Cllr Martin Scanlon calling on Donegal County Council to repurpose existing signage infrastructure which may be out of date to promote tourism.

Officials welcomed the suggestion, saying while such a use would have to take account of road safety issues and planning legislation, discussions will take place between the council’s roads, tourism and planning sections.

Cllr Scanlon says this would be a way of improving tourism promotion at a minimal cost……………

Council response –