Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

Gardai are conducting checkpoints in Donegal today.

Gardaí from Glenties and Killybegs Garda Stations are out in force along with the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and always make wise decisions when it comes to road safety.

Gardai are warning that making a decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have devastating consequences.

They are appealing to drivers to slow down as they say excess speed can and does kill.

Motorists are advised to also wear their seatbelt, ensure passengers are wearing theirs, never use or hold a mobile phone while driving, ensure your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition and that all documents are in order.