Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

Gardai are conducting checkpoints in Donegal today.

Gardaí from Glenties and Killybegs Garda Stations are out in force along with the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and always make wise decisions when it comes to road safety.

Gardai are warning that making a decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have devastating consequences.

They are appealing to drivers to slow down as they say excess speed can and does kill.

Motorists are advised to also wear their seatbelt, ensure passengers are wearing theirs, never use or hold a mobile phone while driving, ensure your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition and that all documents are in order.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Killybegs Checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

29 November 2024
Dunfanaghy Hotel
Top Stories, News

Risk of glass falling from derelict hotel building in Dunfanaghy

29 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Lunchtime surge in voter turnout in Donegal

29 November 2024
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

29 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Killybegs Checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

29 November 2024
Dunfanaghy Hotel
Top Stories, News

Risk of glass falling from derelict hotel building in Dunfanaghy

29 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Lunchtime surge in voter turnout in Donegal

29 November 2024
NHI Nursing Homes Ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

NHI says incoming government must increase funding for private nursing homes

29 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 November 2024
psni do not cross
Top Stories, News

Police issue specific appeal for information on sexual assault of woman in Derry

29 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube