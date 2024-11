The colleagues of a well-known Letterkenny man have set up a GoFundMe after his home was damaged by a fire.

A fire broke out in the mobile home of John Wallace on Wednesday night last.

The team at Cosgrave’s Centra has now rallied together to set up ‘Rebuild John’s Home’.

The goal of €25,000 has almost been reached within the first 24 hours with over €18,000 having been donated