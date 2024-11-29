NW adult homelessness figure falls slighty, but the number of families accessing services is up

The government has issued its homelessness report for October, with a slight rise in the local figures.

In the North West, 139 adults accessed services, down eight on the September figure, with 56 of them doing so in Donegal, up five on the previous month.

There were 21 families registered as homeless in the region in October, up three, with 53 dependent children, a rise of five.

Nationally, 14,966 people were registered as homeless in October, including 4,645 children.

It marks another record for the number of people in emergency accommodation across the country.