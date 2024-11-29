Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

NW adult homelessness figure falls slighty, but the number of families accessing services is up

The government has issued its homelessness report for October, with a slight rise in the local figures.

In the North West, 139 adults accessed services, down eight on the September figure, with 56 of them doing so in Donegal, up five on the previous month.

There were 21 families registered as homeless in the region in October, up three, with 53 dependent children, a rise of five.

Nationally, 14,966 people were registered as homeless in October, including 4,645 children.

It marks another record for the number of people in emergency accommodation across the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-11-29 143705
Top Stories, News

NW adult homelessness figure falls slighty, but the number of families accessing services is up

29 November 2024
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News, Top Stories

Traffic management in place in Srath Aoibhinn and Stranorlar due to burst water main

29 November 2024
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Heavy traffic causing delays in Letterkenny

29 November 2024
Killybegs Checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

29 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-11-29 143705
Top Stories, News

NW adult homelessness figure falls slighty, but the number of families accessing services is up

29 November 2024
Traffic lights signage, advising motorists to slow down and stop at the lights.
News, Top Stories

Traffic management in place in Srath Aoibhinn and Stranorlar due to burst water main

29 November 2024
traffic lights - different focus
News, Top Stories

Heavy traffic causing delays in Letterkenny

29 November 2024
Killybegs Checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Gardai conducting checkpoints in Donegal today

29 November 2024
Dunfanaghy Hotel
Top Stories, News

Risk of glass falling from derelict hotel building in Dunfanaghy

29 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Lunchtime surge in voter turnout in Donegal

29 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube