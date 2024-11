There’s calls for Land and Property Service in Northern Ireland to urgently reach out to landowners who will be impacted by the development of the A5.

Compulsory acquisition of land was due to take place on November 25th. That however, has not happened to date.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the LPS have failed to communicate openly and transparently with farmers.

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan says over 300 farms will be affected by the upgrade and they need answers immediately: