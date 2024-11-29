Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ulster University named University of the Year 2024 in UK and Ireland

Ulster University has been awarded ‘University of the Year 2024’ in the UK and Ireland by the Times Higher Education annual awards.

The establishment was shortlisted in September alongside London Metropolitan University, the University of Stirling, the University of Leicester, the University of Sunderland, and the University of Surrey.

Contributing factors to the success include the €44.7 million of funding pledged by the Irish government to the Derry Campus, the completion of the Belfast Campus and the effort and contribution to fostering peace, prosperity and cohesion.

