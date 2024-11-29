Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Voting underway in General Election 2024

Voting is underway in General Election 2024, with polling booths remaining open until 10 o’clock tonight.

The Donegal constituency has the highest electorate in the country.

There are 131,306 people registered to vote in Donegal. The next highest figure is Kerry, at just under 121,000.

The Donegal figure represents a 4.3% increase on the 2020 poll, which saw a turnout of 62%.

Nine electoral divisions in Ballintra, Ballyshannon and Bundoran are in the Sligo Leitrim constituency, a four seater.

There are 20 candidates contesting the five seats in the Donegal Constituency, eight more than the 12 who sought election last time out.

Voting cards are not required, but people going to the polls are being asked to bring photo ID with them.

Counting of votes gets underway tomorrow at the Aura Leisure Centre, with comprehensive coverage for the whole of the count on air and on highlandradio.com

