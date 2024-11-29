Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Weather Forecast: Friday, November 29th

Breezy and wet at times with outbreaks of rain, becoming persistent by midday.

Drier weather with sunny spells may develop by evening.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh, strong at times, southerly winds.

Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

€40,000 wroth of drugs seized in Inishowen

29 November 2024
weather cloudy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Weather Forecast: Friday, November 29th

29 November 2024
Vote Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

Voting underway in General Election 2024

29 November 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ulster Famers’ Union demands urgent update on A5 construction

29 November 2024
