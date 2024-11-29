Weather Forecast: Friday, November 29th

Breezy and wet at times with outbreaks of rain, becoming persistent by midday.
Drier weather with sunny spells may develop by evening.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh, strong at times, southerly winds.
Breezy and wet at times with outbreaks of rain, becoming persistent by midday.
Drier weather with sunny spells may develop by evening.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh, strong at times, southerly winds.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland