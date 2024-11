Outgoing Fine Gael TD, Joe McHugh says it’s a ‘bittersweet’ day for him.

In May 2022 Deputy McHugh announced that he was stepping away from politics.

He previously took a stand in voting against the Government in the controversial Enhanced Defective Concrete Block scheme, which he said didn’t go far enough.

Senator Nikki Bradley and John McNulty were battling it out to retain the Fine Gael seat in Donegal. However, they have fallen short.

Deputy McHugh has praised their efforts: