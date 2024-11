Sinn Féin Councillor Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says it will be a ‘difficult path to power’ but that his party will be speaking to a number of other parties if they secure the majority of Dail seats.

He has expressed his confidence in party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Councillor Murray also spoke of the positive they are taking from running a three candidate strategy in Donegal: