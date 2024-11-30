Pat the Cope Gallagher believes it will be down to ‘the wire’ to secure two FF seats in Donegal

Pat the Cope Gallagher believes it will be down to ‘the wire’ to secure two Fianna Fail seats in Donegal.

The party ran three candidates in the constituency with Charlie McConalogue and Claudia Kennedy on the ticket along with Pat the Cope.

Claudia Kennedy has secured just 297 votes. She’s a long shot off but Pat the Cope is on 13.2% while Charlie McConalogue is trailing slightly behind on 10.4%.

It will take transfers to get Charlie McConalogue over the line alongside Pat the Cope Gallagher who hasn’t ruled it out: