Pearse Doherty said if elected to the Dail he will be the next Finance Minister.

Well, he’s set to top the poll in Donegal.

As Sinn Féin Deputy leader in the Dail, Deputy Doherty will be front in centre in talks on the formation of the next Government if his party manages to secure a large tranche of votes across the country.

Commenting on his success in his home constituency, he says he’s humbled: