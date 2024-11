Thomas Pringle has increased his vote in parts of Inishowen and Letterkenny.

He is on is on 6.9% but his focus will be on how many votes he can get under his belt in his own area of South Donegal.

With Sinn Féin confident they can get Noel Jordan over the line, Thomas Pringle’s camp will be watching closely as to how that plays out.

His Director of Elections and former Councillor John Campbell says Jordan along with Fine Gael’s John McNulty will be two to watch for them: