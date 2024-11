Three men will appear in court in the North today, charged after a car pursuit in County Derry.

Police are also investigating an alleged ramming and related offences in Kilrea on Wednesday afternoon.

One man aged 38 and two men, both aged 27 , have been charged with a number of offences including attempted kidnapping.

They’ve also been charged with common assault, robbery and threats to kill.

They’re due before a Limavady Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena Magistrates Court.