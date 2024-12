BJ Banda scored twice as Letterkenny Rovers defeated Peake Villa of Tipperary 3-0 in the FAI Junior Cup at Leck View this afternoon.

A first half goal from Lee McMonagle put Rovers in control and Banda’s brace afforded Rovers a comfortable end to the game to safely move through to Round 5.

After the game, Highland’s Chris Ashmore caught up with BJ after the game…

Chris also spoke to Stephen McConnell, Letterkenny Rovers’ manager…