Downings Ladies will contest the club’s first ever All Ireland Final as they overcame the challenge of Kilcock from Kildare in this afternoon’s All Ireland Junior Club Semi Final.

A goal from captain Sinead McBride was the difference as Na Dunaibh ran out 1-07 to 0-07 winners.

After the game, Maureen O’Donnell got the thoughts of players Jessica Roberts, Lauren McBride and Charley Shevlin…

Maureen also spoke to manager Barney Curran.

Curran says it is “unbelievable” for the club…