‘Important Donegal has good representation in Government’ – Minister McConalogue

Minister Charlie McConalogue says it is important that Donegal has a good representation in Government.

His party, Fianna Fail is set to be the largest party in the next Dail and two of those seats look likely to be occupied by himself and Pat the Cope Gallagher.

The defective block issue has been a difficult one for Minister McConalogue to navigate with much push back against him by affected homeowners.

He believes being part of a Government party will be helpful in terms of delivering for the owners of defective block properties: