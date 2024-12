It has been a tough weekend for Fine Gael in Donegal.

Despite fielding two candidates, the party has failed to hold onto its seat in the county.

The Dail seat was last won by Joe McHugh who stepped away from the party over two years ago.

John McNulty has not yet been eliminated and currently sits on 3,277 which falls well short of the 12,771 quota. He will be eliminated as the day continues.

He says the electorate have spoken: