Padraig MacLochlainn has been elected on the second count in Donegal.

He takes the second seat and follows Sinn Fein party colleague Pearse Doherty over the line.

Deputy MacLochlainn received 3,296 from the distribution of Deputy Doherty’s surplus votes, taking him over the quota on 13,095 votes.

Speaking just after he was elected, Deputy MacLochlainn paid tribute to those most important to him: