Results of 10th count – Niall McConnell, Independent eliminated

Distribution of Nuala Carr and Carol Gallagher’s 1,638 votes:

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +250 = 4,080

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +118 = 10,798

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +280 = 5,013

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +132 = 8,470

Niall McConnell, Independent +28 = 2,185

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

John McNulty, Fine Gael +43 = 3,349

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Thomas Pringle, Independent +354 = 6,179

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +75 = 2,883

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +236 = 7,868

No candidate has been elected on the tenth count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Niall McConnell, Independent (2,185) will be distributed.