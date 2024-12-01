Results of 10th count – Niall McConnell, Independent eliminated

Distribution of Nuala Carr and Carol Gallagher’s 1,638 votes:
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +250 = 4,080
Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED
Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +118 = 10,798
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +280 = 5,013
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +132 = 8,470
Niall McConnell, Independent +28 = 2,185
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED
Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED
Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED
John McNulty, Fine Gael +43 = 3,349
Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Thomas Pringle, Independent +354 = 6,179
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +75 = 2,883
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +236 = 7,868
No candidate has been elected on the tenth count.
As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Niall McConnell, Independent (2,185) will be distributed.