Results of 11th count – Mary T Sweeney, Aontú eliminated

Distribution of Niall McConnell’s 2,185 votes:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +124 = 10,922

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +61 = 8,531

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +598 = 8,466

Thomas Pringle, Independent +278 = 6,457

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +142 = 5,155

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +54 = 4,134

John McNulty, Fine Gael +30 = 3,379

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +493 = 3,376

Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

No candidate has been elected on the 11th count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Mary T Sweeney, Aontú (3,376) will be distributed.