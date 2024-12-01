Results of 11th count – Mary T Sweeney, Aontú eliminated

Distribution of Niall McConnell’s 2,185 votes:
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +124 = 10,922
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +61 = 8,531
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +598 = 8,466
Thomas Pringle, Independent +278 = 6,457
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +142 = 5,155
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +54 = 4,134
John McNulty, Fine Gael +30 = 3,379
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +493 = 3,376
Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED
Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED
Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED
Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED
Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED
No candidate has been elected on the 11th count.
As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Mary T Sweeney, Aontú (3,376) will be distributed.