Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Results of 12th count – John McNulty, FG eliminated

Distribution of Mary T Sweeney’s 3,376 votes:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +372 = 11,294

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +1,318 = 9,784

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +240 = 8,771

Thomas Pringle, Independent +338 = 6,795

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +184 = 5,339

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +146 = 4,280

John McNulty, Fine Gael +55 = 3,434

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – ELIMINATED

Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

No candidate has been elected on the 12th count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – John McNulty, Fine Gael (3,434) will be distributed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mary T 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney concedes

1 December 2024
Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 12th count – John McNulty, FG eliminated

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
Lisa Hone 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

If Charles Ward is elected it will be an ‘evolution’ – MAG Chair

1 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Mary T 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mary T Sweeney concedes

1 December 2024
Geraldine O'Connor 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 12th count – John McNulty, FG eliminated

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
Lisa Hone 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

If Charles Ward is elected it will be an ‘evolution’ – MAG Chair

1 December 2024
Recount
Top Stories, News

Mary T Sweeney seeking recount

1 December 2024
Aura Count Centre 1
Top Stories, News

Results of 11th count – Mary T Sweeney, Aontú eliminated

1 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube