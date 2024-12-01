Results of 12th count – John McNulty, FG eliminated

Distribution of Mary T Sweeney’s 3,376 votes:
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +372 = 11,294
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +1,318 = 9,784
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +240 = 8,771
Thomas Pringle, Independent +338 = 6,795
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +184 = 5,339
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +146 = 4,280
John McNulty, Fine Gael +55 = 3,434
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – ELIMINATED
Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED
Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED
Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED
Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED
Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED
No candidate has been elected on the 12th count.
As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – John McNulty, Fine Gael (3,434) will be distributed.