Results of 13th count – Noel Jordan, SF eliminated

Distribution of John McNulty’s 3,434 votes:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +457 = 11,751

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +125 = 9,909

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +258 = 9,029

Thomas Pringle, Independent +571 = 7,366

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +1,721 = 6,001

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +174 = 5,513

John McNulty, Fine Gael – ELIMINATED

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – ELIMINATED

Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

No candidate has been elected on the 13th count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin (5,513) will be distributed.