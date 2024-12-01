Results of 14th count – Nikki Bradley, FG eliminated

Distribution of Noel Jordan’s 5,513 votes:

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +559 = 12,310

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +946 = 10,855

Thomas Pringle, Independent +2,146 = 9,513

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +143 = 9,172

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +175 = 6,176

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin – ELIMINATED

John McNulty, Fine Gael – ELIMINATED

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – ELIMINATED

Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

No candidate has been elected on the 14th count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael (6,176) will be distributed.