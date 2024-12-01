Results of 14th count – Nikki Bradley, FG eliminated

Distribution of Noel Jordan’s 5,513 votes:
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +559 = 12,310
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +946 = 10,855
Thomas Pringle, Independent +2,146 = 9,513
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +143 = 9,172
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +175 = 6,176
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin – ELIMINATED
John McNulty, Fine Gael – ELIMINATED
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú – ELIMINATED
Niall McConnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Nuala Carr, Green Party – ELIMINATED
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit – ELIMINATED
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance – ELIMINATED
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED
Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED
Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED
Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED
Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED
No candidate has been elected on the 14th count.
As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael (6,176) will be distributed.