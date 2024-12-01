Results of eighth count – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party eliminated

Distribution of Eamon McGee’s 422 votes:

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +5 = 3,823

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party +0 = 930

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit +7 = 699

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +8 = 10,675

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +14 = 4,709

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +5 = 8,315

Niall McConnell, Independent +159 = 1,910

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance +67 = 621

John McNulty, Fine Gael +5 = 3,302

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Thomas Pringle, Independent +22 = 5,798

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +48 = 2,685

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +53 = 7,522

No candidate has been elected on the eighth count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party/ National Alliance (621) will be distributed.