Results of eighth count – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party eliminated

Distribution of Eamon McGee’s 422 votes:
Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +5 = 3,823
Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED
Nuala Carr, Green Party +0 = 930
Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Carol Gallagher People Before Profit +7 = 699
Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +8 = 10,675
Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +14 = 4,709
Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED
Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED
Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +5 = 8,315
Niall McConnell, Independent +159 = 1,910
Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED
Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED
Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED
Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance +67 = 621
John McNulty, Fine Gael +5 = 3,302
Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED
Thomas Pringle, Independent +22 = 5,798
Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +48 = 2,685
Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +53 = 7,522
No candidate has been elected on the eighth count.
As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party/ National Alliance (621) will be distributed.