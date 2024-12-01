Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Results of eighth count – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party eliminated

Distribution of Eamon McGee’s 422 votes:

Nikki Bradley, Fine Gael +5 = 3,823

Vincent Bradley, Independent – ELIMINATED

Nuala Carr, Green Party +0 = 930

Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Carol Gallagher People Before Profit +7 = 699

Pat The Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail +8 = 10,675

Noel Jordan, Sinn Féin +14 = 4,709

Claudia Kennedy, Fianna Fail – ELIMINATED

Padraig Mac Lochlainn, Sinn Féin – ELECTED

Charlie McConalogue, Fianna Fail +5 = 8,315

Niall McConnell, Independent +159 = 1,910

Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party – ELIMINATED

Arthur McGuinness, Independent – ELIMINATED

Gerry McKeever, Independent – ELIMINATED

Kim McMenamin, Irish People Party/ National Alliance +67 = 621

John McNulty, Fine Gael +5 = 3,302

Frank O’Donnell, Independent – ELIMINATED

Thomas Pringle, Independent +22 = 5,798

Mary T Sweeney, Aontú +48 = 2,685

Charles Ward, 100% Redress Party +53 = 7,522

No candidate has been elected on the eighth count.

As there is no surplus of votes to be distributed, the votes of the candidate with the lowest number of votes – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party/ National Alliance (621) will be distributed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aura Count Centre
Top Stories, News

Results of ninth count – Carol Gallagher, PBP & Nuala Carr Green Party eliminated

1 December 2024
Aura Count
Top Stories, News

Results of eighth count – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party eliminated

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
John McN
Audio, News, Top Stories

John McNulty reflects on tough weekend for Fine Gael in Donegal

1 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Aura Count Centre
Top Stories, News

Results of ninth count – Carol Gallagher, PBP & Nuala Carr Green Party eliminated

1 December 2024
Aura Count
Top Stories, News

Results of eighth count – Kim McMenamin, Irish Freedom Party eliminated

1 December 2024
GE Blog (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

2024 General Election – LIVE

1 December 2024
John McN
Audio, News, Top Stories

John McNulty reflects on tough weekend for Fine Gael in Donegal

1 December 2024
Aura Tally
Top Stories, News

Results of seventh count – Eamon McGee, Irish Freedom Party eliminated

1 December 2024
Gerry McK
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gerry McKeever disappointed as he is eliminated on sixth count

1 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube